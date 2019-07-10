Ponytails have opening bye at All-Star State Tournament

Last Updated: July 10, 2019 at 10:07 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Ponytails are set to begin competition in the South Carolina State Dixie All-Star Ponytail Tournament this weekend in Moncks Corner. A newly updated nine-team bracket now has Colleton County with an opening round bye. They are currently scheduled to face the winner of the Latta and Midland Valley match-up Sunday July 14 at 2 p.m. The complex is located at 418 E. Main Street in Moncks Corner.

The nine-team double elimination bracket includes Lewisville, Wren, Latta, Midland Valley, Johnsonville, Marion, Starr Iva, Colleton County and Moncks Corner.

The road to state was paved with a 3-0 performance in the District VI bracket where they defeated Goose Creek (twice) and Hanahan.

“We have been practicing a good bit each week,” said Catherine Crawford. “We have scrimmaged with a travel ball team to see live pitching and practice live situations on defense. I believe we will be ready.”

“Our team has been practicing with a goal of representing our community and making everyone proud,” said Xiomara Oxner. “We have made it this far by working hard. Good things come to those who work for it.”

The Ponytails will participate in opening ceremonies Friday July 12 where they will be treated to pizza before enjoying carnival rides, games, karaoke, dancing, a photo booth, food trucks and fireworks.

Colleton County’s roster includes Catherine Crawford, Addison Crosby, Sha’niya Crosby, Alex Green, Caroline Herndon, Addison Kellam, Elena Mathys, Xiomara Oxner, Lanasia Sanders, Brayli Stanfield, Sydney Stivender and Savannah Thurston. They are coached by Kevin Crosby, Frankie Kellam and Chris Stivender.