Ponytails go 1-2 at Dixie State

Last Updated: July 24, 2019 at 9:20 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Ponytails were eliminated from the South Carolina State Dixie All-Star Tournament following a 5-2 loss against Wren on Monday July 15 in Moncks Corner. Earlier in the day, the Ponytails came from behind to defeat Johnsonville 12-10 and advance to game three. The Ponytails were battling in the losers’ bracket after suffering a 17-2 loss in game one against Latta.

Against Johnsonville, Colleton County saw four pitchers see action in the circle. Addison Crosby started and pitched two innings, allowing four runs on one hit and striking out three. Sydney Stivender, Savannah Thurston and Alex Green provided relief. Green struck out the side in the sixth inning to preserve Colleton County’s win.

Xiomara Oxner, Lanasia Sanders, Caroline Herndon and Addison Crosby each scored two runs. Elena Mathys, Catherine Crawford, Sydney Stivender and Addison Kellam each rounded home once.

In the loss to Wren, Green got the starting nod and had two allowed two runs and struck out three in two innings of work. Crosby went the distance, allowing three runs and striking out one. Stanfield and Sanders scored for Colleton County.

“I am very proud of this team,” said Coach Kevin Crosby. “They worked hard and gave their best effort. It was a solid run for us. We enjoyed representing Colleton County at the South Carolina State Dixie Tournament. The girls were able to participate in the opening ceremonies where they interacted with the other teams and made new friends. I would like to thank everyone in the community for their support throughout district play and the state tournament. It is always fun to part of representing your community while growing as a player and participating in a team sport.”

Colleton County’s roster included Catherine Crawford, Addison Crosby, Sha’niya Crosby, Alex Green, Caroline Herndon, Addison Kellam, Elena Mathys, Xiomara Oxner, Lanasia Sanders, Brayli Stanfield, Sydney Stivender and Savannah Thurston. They were coached by Kevin Crosby, Frankie Kellam and Chris Stivender.