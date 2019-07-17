Ponytails drop game one in state tournament

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Ponytails dropped game one of the South Carolina State Dixie All-Star Tournament 17-2 against Latta on Sunday July 14 in Moncks Corner. The loss moves the Ponytails into the elimination bracket where they were scheduled to face the winner of the Starr Iva and Johnsonville game at noon Monday July 15.

Colleton County is fighting in a nine-team double elimination bracket that includes Lewisville, Wren, Latta, Midland Valley, Johnsonville, Marion, Starr Iva, Colleton County and Moncks Corner.

Against Latta, Colleton County struck first, scoring two runs in the top of the first on one hit. The Ponytails lead-off hitter Xiomara Oxner was issued a walk, Lanasia Sanders reached on an error and Addison Crosby had a base hit. Colleton County’s offense was shut down soon, however, striking out 10 times in the run-ruled game.

Alex Green and Savannah Thurston combined for the loss in the circle allowing seven hits and issuing 14 walks.

Colleton County’s roster includes Catherine Crawford, Addison Crosby, Sha’niya Crosby, Alex Green, Caroline Herndon, Addison Kellam, Elena Mathys, Xiomara Oxner, Lanasia Sanders, Brayli Stanfield, Sydney Stivender and Savannah Thurston. They are coached by Kevin Crosby, Frankie Kellam and Chris Stivender.