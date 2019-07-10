Police searching for armed robbery suspect(s)

On Wednesday July 10 at 3:18 a.m., officers from the Walterboro Police Department responded to 1400 N. Jefferies Blvd. (CITGO North) in reference to an armed robbery.

Upon arrival officers met with the store clerk who stated that an unknown black male wearing a blue sweat shirt, dark pants and a black hat entered the store, brandished a handgun and demanded money. The suspect took an unknown amount of cash and fled the scene on foot.

Investigators with the Walterboro Police Department responded and processed the scene.

On Monday July 8, a suspect with similar description entered the EnMarket, 755 Bells Hwy. He pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money. After obtaining an unknown amount of money, he fled the business on foot.

When the police department received call, officers were informed the suspect might have left the area in a brown pickup truck.

At this time, investigators are looking into the possibility the two armed robberies are connected; however, the investigation is still on-going.

The photos are from both robberies. If anyone has any information regarding either incident, please contact Captain Grant at 843-782-1045.