Polaris Tech names Crawford first athletic director

Last Updated: July 24, 2019 at 9:22 am

By CINDY CROSBY

Mallory Crawford has been named Athletic Director for Polaris Tech Charter School for the 2019-20 school term according to a press release dated July 22. Crawford will be the first person to hold the position of athletic director.

“As Polaris Tech Charter School prepares to start its second year, Mallory Crawford will coordinate the schools’ growing athletics program and participation in the S.C. High School League,” said Dr. Melissa Crosby, Polaris Tech executive director and former CCHS principal. “Crawford is a full-time navigator/teacher at the school in the IT pathway. The athletics director duties are on top of her teaching responsibilities.

“We are so happy to have Mallory Crawford step in to lead athletics at Polaris Tech,” Crosby said. “As more of our students have joined our teams, and as we have added sports, we really needed an athletics director and she brings so much to the role.”

Previously, Crawford served as athletic director at Colleton Prep Academy in Walterboro, where she also taught middle and high school physical education and coached junior varsity and varsity softball.

Crawford holds a bachelor’s degree in sports management from Winthrop University and is certified by the S.C. Department of Education to teach secondary business courses.

“I am very excited and honored to have been given the opportunity to help begin the athletic program at Polaris,” said Crawford. “We have a lot of work ahead of us, but I know our team is capable of providing our students with an exemplary program. Polaris Tech takes much pride in encouraging students to explore their interests and challenging themselves on many different levels. We are anxious to witness our students achieve academic and athletic success.”

According to Crosby, Polaris Tech will participate in the high school league this fall as an independent school and full membership is pending.

“Students have expressed interest in boys’ and girls’ cross-country, softball and baseball, and boys’ and girls’ soccer,” said Crosby. “Golf for both boys and girls will be offered as an intramural sport. Any person or business interested in supporting or sponsoring athletics at Polaris Tech should contact Crawford at 843-645-0605 or mallorycrawford@polaristech.org.”

“We recognize that athletics are an important part of the school experience and they also reinforce self-discipline and dedication, which are important qualities for our students,” said Sandra Chavez, chair of the Polaris Tech Board of Directors.

Polaris Tech is a state-approved charter school serving middle and high school students from Jasper County and the Lowcountry. It is a free school (no tuition), that focuses on preparing young people for successful work and college.

The Polaris Tech academic emphasis is on six career areas, starting with aerospace, health sciences and business management. Polaris Tech continues to accept student applications for the 2019-2020 school year for students who will be in grades 6-11. Applications are available online at www.polaristech.org.

The newly-constructed school is located on Grays Highway across from the Ridgeland Airport.

To keep updated about Polaris Tech Charter School, follow them on Facebook and at www.polaristech.org. For specific questions, email info@polaristech.org or call 843-645-0605.