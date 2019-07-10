Palmetto Hitmen finish 2nd in Firecracker Classic

By CINDY CROSBY

The 12U Palmetto Hitmen finished in second place after going 2-2 in the USSSA Firecracker Classic held June 6-7 at the ACE Basin Sports Complex. Opening the spring and summer schedule in March, the Hitmen are currently 21-9 on the season.

In game one, the Hitmen defeated the Carolina Venom 13-9 in four innings of tournament play. Wylan Sheffield started on the hill for the Hitmen and allowed three earned runs on three hits in one-third of an inning. Xavier Oxner entered in relief and lasted two-and-two-thirds innings, allowing three earned runs on three hits and striking out six. Daveon Varner closed the game, allowing no runs and striking out three.

The Hitmen had nine hits in the game. Britton Phillips led at the plate, going 3-3 in extra base hits with 3-RBI’s. Landon Carpenter was 2-3 with 3-RBI’s including a homerun and a double. Xavier Oxner was 2-2 and Alejandro Marin was 1-2 with a three-run longball over center.

Against the Bluffton American Ozone team in game two, the Hitmen fell 10-2 after losing the lead in the third inning. Four Hitmen combined for the loss on the mound allowing 10 runs on seven hits. Carpenter earned the start and lasted two-and-one-third innings, allowing six earned runs on five hits, striking out two and issuing three walks. Varner, Phillips and Hammie Mays all saw time on the hill.

Phillips also led at the plate for the second game of the day, going 2-2 (doubles). Mays, Varner and Bryce Kinard had the only other hits in the game.

Sunday’s early game saw the Hitmen dominate against the 12U Warhawk Blue in a 12-1 four-inning game. Varner and Sheffield combined for the win, allowing one earned run on two hits and striking out a combined seven batters. Carpenter and Oxner both went 3-3 in the contest. Phillips was 2-3 including a 2-RBI homerun and Varner was 2-3 with an RBI. Devin Miller, Marin and Mays collected a hit-a-piece.

In the championship game, the Hitmen fell 9-5 against the Bluffton Americans despite out-hitting them 12-10. Daveon Varner started on the bump, allowing two earned runs on a hit, striking out two and issuing four walks in one-and-two-thirds innings of work. Carpenter went the distance allowing seven earned runs on nine hits, striking out four and issuing six walks. Mays and Oxner both went 3-3 in the game and Varner was 2-3. Sheffield, Bryce Kinard, Marin and Braeden Hiers had hits.

The Palmetto Hitmen roster includes Landon Carpenter, Braeden Hiers, Collin Hiers, Bryce Kinard, Ja’maure Manigo, Alejandro Marin, Hammie Mays, Devin Miller, Xavier Oxner, Britton Phillips, Wylan Sheffield and Daveon Varner. They are coached by Mike Phillips and Bill Kinard.