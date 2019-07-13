NJROTC presents awards

Last Updated: July 10, 2019 at 10:12 am

The Colleton County Naval Junior ROTC had a strong ending to the 2018-2019 school year.

The annual awards ceremony was a success with the new company commander being named as Cadet LCDR James Jennings.

The list of civic awards for the 2018-2019 school term included: The Rotary Club Award presented by Lawton Huggins to Cadet Veronika Trower; The Lions Club Award presented by Ray Colson to Cadet Austin Craven; The MC League Low Country Detachment Leadership Award presented by MGySgt. John Tharp (Ret) to Cadet Jacob Miron; The Noncommissioned Officers Association Award presented by PR1 Hutchens USN (Ret) to Cadet Randy Morris; The Daughters of the American Colonists Award presented by Sue Tilden to Cadet Aaliyah Taylor; The Daughters of the American Revolution Medal presented by Beth Howe to Cadet Laurel Crabtree; The S.C. Society Sons of the American Revolution Citizen-Soldier presented by Dana Cheney to Cadet Thomas Varnadoe; The National Society of the United States Daughters of 1812 presented by Joanne Boone to Cadet Evelyn Pena;

The Tuskegee Airman Hiram E. Mann Chapter Walterboro, SC/CAFB Medal Award presented by Herman Bright to Cadet Jayshawn Washington; The Grand Lodge of Ancient Free Masons of S.C. Medal Award presented by Mitchell Bryan to Cadet Pricilla Weatherup; The Shrine Club Medal Award presented by Herman Bright to Cadet Maniiya Brown; The Sons of Confederate Veterans “H.L. Hunley” Medal presented by Mitchell Bryan to Cadet Nathan Erwin; The Navy League of the United States (NLUS) “Theodore Roosevelt” Youth Medal presented by PR1 Hutchens USN (Ret) to Cadet Andrew Godley;

The Surface Navy Association “Stephen Decatur” Award presented by PR1 Hutchens USN (Ret) to Cadet Kaeleigh Wilson; The Surface Navy Association “Stephen Decatur” Award presented by PR1 Hutchens USN (Ret) to Cadet Emilee Parks; The Scottish Rite, Southern Jurisdiction JROTC Award presented by Master Chief Larry Nicodean USN (Ret) to Cadet Jon McClendon; The National SoJourners NJROTC Medal Award presented by Capt. Frederick T. Massey USN (Ret) to Cadet Arthur Smoak; The Military Order of World Wars JROTC Award presented by Capt Frederick T. Massey USN (Ret) to Cadet Christina Manigo;

The Military Order of the Purple Heart Award presented by LCDR Charlie Armentrout USN (Ret) to Cadet Connor Boatwright; The American Legion JROTC General Military Excellence Award presented by Bob Tiegs to Cadet Zahara Ellison; The American Legion JROTC Scholastic Medal Award presented by Bob Tiegs to Cadet Jordan Scites;

The American Veterans (AmVets) NJROTC Medal presented by PR1 Hutchens USN (Ret) to Cadet Tre Simmons; The MOAA NJROTC Medal Award presented by Capt. Frederick T. Massey USN (Ret) to Cadet James Jennings; and The MOAA NJROTC Outstanding Cadet Award presented by Capt. Frederick T. Massey USN (Ret) to Cadet Paulina SanJuan.

“We want to congratulate all our award recipients for a job well done. Each of our cadets work exceptionally hard for these awards throughout the year. We want to thank our civic presenters for taking part in our annual awards ceremony. Without each of you, these awards would not be possible,” said Lt.Col. Jay DePinto.

The Colleton County High School NJROTC cadets going into the military following graduation are: Brad Beard, Peter Nixon, Christina Manigo, Paulina San Juan and Kyle Hobson, United States Navy; Matthew Scites, United States Army; and Jordan Scites, United States National Guard currently completing his basic training over the summer of 2019.

“We are excited for them to start their journey and proud of their commitment to serve their country,” DePinto said.