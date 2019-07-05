NJROTC cadets go to camp at Parris Island

To end the 2018-2019 school term, the Colleton County NJROTC program sent a group of cadets to Parris Island for a three-day basic leadership training camp. During the leadership training, the cadets learned drill and leadership skills to carry into next school year, as well as physical training. Prior to the group attending the leadership training, they trained for three weeks working on drill, military knowledge and physical training to get ready for their trip to Parris Island.

The leadership training takes a great deal of dedication to complete. While visiting at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, cadets slept in the Marine Corps barracks, ate their meals in the chow hall and watched a graduation ceremony on the last morning. The cadets were able to shoot M16’s in the simulator to practice their marksmanship.

While staying in the barracks, the cadets learned how to make their beds like Marine Corps Recruits and gained perspective on how Marine recruits live.

During the trip, the cadets visited the museum and monuments around the base. They also had an opportunity to learn Marine Corps history from some drill instructors stationed aboard the facility. Colleton County NJROTC is thankful for the Parris Island Marine Corps Recruit Depot for allowing Colleton cadets the opportunity to complete their leadership training aboard the facility.

This year the cadets who completed the basic leadership training and earned their certificates were: Nikaya Bahrenburg, Tristin Boatwright, Aniyah Calloway, Austin Craven, Nathan Erwin, Hunter Fussell, James Jennings, Cody Keeney, Michael Marrero, Jon McClendon, Jacob Miron, Johnathen Nelson, Evelyn Pena, Christopher Reyes, Jaducus Sherrill, Antiea Smith, Arthur Smoak, Donald Steward, Aaliyah Taylor, Deoni Triplett, Veronica Trower, Thomas Varnadoe, Pricilla Weatherup, Jasmin Williams, Kaeleigh Wilson and Tye Zamora.