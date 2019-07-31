National Night Out to be Tuesday in Yemassee

The Yemassee Police Department will host its National Night Out next Tuesday Aug. 6 from 5-8 p.m. at the Yemassee Municipal Complex, 101 Town Circle, Yemassee. This will be the fourth year that the Yemassee Police Department has hosted this event.

Sponsoring the event along with the Yemassee Police Department is the Town of Yemassee and community partner, Alpha Genesis. Dozens of other public service agencies along with community- and faith-based organizations will have a presence to support the mission of National Night Out.

Neighbors throughout Yemassee and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on their front porch lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and law enforcement. Along with the traditional outside lights and front porch vigils, most communities celebrate National Night Out by hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other various community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and more.

Members of Hampton County Fire/Rescue will be working the grill and serving up free hamburgers and hot dogs for all attendees. There will be face painters, water slides and helicopter displays from local law enforcement and air ambulance services. Various community organizations will be handing out free school supplies to children who attend.