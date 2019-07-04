Motorcyclist killed in crash

Last Updated: July 3, 2019 at 10:02 am

A motorcyclist was killed the afternoon of June 27 when he collided with a car on Charleston Highway.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey reports that Brandon Norton, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. He listed the cause of death as multiple trauma.

Harvey said that indications were that Norton was residing in Colleton County, but he had not yet been able to verify an address.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Norton was riding his motorcycle west on Charleston Highway about 4:50 p.m. when he went left of center and collided head-on with an eastbound automobile.

Norton was ejected from his motorcycle and the motorcycle caught fire on impact.

A female passenger in the Honda sustained minor injuries and was taken to the Colleton Medical Center’s Emergency Department for treatment. The Honda’s driver was not injured.

The collision blocked both lanes of Charleston Highway with members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office rerouting traffic onto St. Peter’s Road for approximately two hours.