Michael Brandon Eugene Norton | Obituary
by The Press and Standard | July 9, 2019 2:00 pm
WALTERBORO: Mr. Michael Brandon Eugene Norton, 28, of Walterboro entered into rest Thursday afternoon June 27, 2019.
Born March 14, 1991 in Savannah, Ga., he was a son of Lisa Franks Norton of Summerville and the late Steven Norton.
