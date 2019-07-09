window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);} gtag('js', new Date()); gtag('config', 'UA-123779972-1');

Michael Brandon Eugene Norton | Obituary

July 9, 2019

WALTERBORO: Mr. Michael Brandon Eugene Norton, 28, of Walterboro entered into rest Thursday afternoon June 27, 2019.
Born March 14, 1991 in Savannah, Ga., he was a son of Lisa Franks Norton of Summerville and the late Steven Norton.

