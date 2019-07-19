Meet S.C.’s horse at the museum Saturday

Last Updated: July 17, 2019 at 11:13 am

S.C. STATE HORSE. Marsh Tackies, small, hardy horses native to South Carolina, are descendants of mounts brought to America by Spanish explorers as early as the 16th century. With a reputation for stamina and sure-footedness, today the Marsh Tacky is recognized as South Carolina’s state horse.

The Colleton Museum and Farmers Market is giving museum visitors a chance to get up close and personal with South Carolina’s favorite horse and the people dedicated to ensuring the special breed does not become a memory.

The museum, teaming with the Carolina Marsh Tacky Association (CMTA), will host a meet and greet with the rare Marsh Tacky on July 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Michelle Grimes, secretary of CMTA, said that the association anticipates having three or four Marsh Tackies at the museum complex. Grimes said representatives and volunteers from the Carolina Marsh Tacky Association will be on hand to answer questions as guests visit with the horses.

“We are all very excited about this meet and greet,” Grimes added.

According to the association’s website, “The Marsh Tacky is a unique breed of Colonial Spanish Horse found only in South Carolina and is one of the most endangered horse breeds in the world.

“They once roamed freely by the hundreds through the South Carolina Sea Islands and Lowcountry but their numbers neared extinction as tractors, trucks, and development took the place of horsepower.”

In 2007, the Carolina Marsh Tacky Association was formed to preserve the breed and share its history. Horse owners and enthusiasts are diligently working to save the breed from extinction.

DNA tests have been performed on the remaining horses and the Livestock Conservancy has developed a breed registry.

In 2010, the Marsh Tacky was named the South Carolina State Heritage Horse.