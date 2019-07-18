Man faces internet *** charges

A Walterboro man faces seven criminal charges in connection with his alleged possession of child pornography.

Paul Antione Johnson, 31, of Walterboro, was arrested the morning of July 11 at his Keegan Drive home on charges filed by an investigator with the South Carolina Attorney General Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations and the United States Secret Service joined ICAC officials in the execution of a search warrant at Johnson’s home and his arrest the morning of July 11.

Searchers reportedly removed a variety of computer equipment from the home.

Investigators allege that Johnson distributed and possessed multiple files of child pornography.

Johnson faces two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, and five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, also punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The two second-degree charges stem from Johnson’s alleged actions to obtain the child pornography and the five third-degree charges stem from his alleged possession of the materials.

The prosecution of the charges against Johnson will be handled by the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.