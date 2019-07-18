Man charged in kidnapping

A Cottageville man saw the number of charges he faces increase as investigators with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office continued their investigation into the allegation that the man had kept his girlfriend hostage over the weekend.

On July 15 shortly before 3 p.m., medical personnel at the Emergency Department of the Colleton Medical Center contacted the sheriff’s office concerning the condition of a woman, who had been severely beaten all over her body.

Hospital personnel told deputies that the woman was also suffering seizures due to the severity of the violence.

The woman, reportedly also suffering the after-affects of allegedly being drugged by her boyfriend, told deputies her live-in boyfriend held her hostage for the previous three days.

After interviewing the woman, the sheriff’s office took Roger Lee Peagler, 44, Cottageville, into custody on a charge of domestic violence high and aggravated nature.

As the investigation continued, investigators said they learned the suspect had apparently laced the woman’s soft drinks with methamphetamines mixed with muscle relaxers to keep her incoherent.

When the effects of the drugs began to wear off, the woman realized that the suspect was no longer in the residence; she contacted someone to transport her to the Colleton Medical Center.

The additional information gathered during the investigation and evidence collected at the couple’s residence, led investigators to add charges of kidnapping, possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime and felony possession of a firearm.

The felony possession charge stems from the fact that Peagler is banned from possession a firearm because of a previous felony conviction.

With the new charges added, Peagler’s bond hearing on the original charge set for the afternoon of July 16 was cancelled.

Peagler’s bond hearing on the four charges was set for July 17.