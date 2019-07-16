Lloyd Ray Woods Sr. | Obituary
by The Press and Standard | July 16, 2019 8:43 am
EDISTO ISLAND – Mr. Lloyd Ray Woods Sr., 62, entered into rest Sunday July 7, 2019, at his home on Edisto Island.
Born January 19, 1957, in Pineville, La., he was a son of the late Sidney Aubrey Jeane and the late Ruby Arilla Sumler Woods.
A memorial service was conducted at 6 p.m. Monday July 15, 2019, at New Missionary First Baptist Church, 1644 SC-174, Edisto Island, with the Rev. Chick Morrison officiating.
