Live to make a difference in this world | Faith

Last Updated: July 17, 2019 at 10:45 am

Every one of us has a purpose in life, although some may never find out what is it. God has a work for each of us to do; therefore, He expects His will to be done. Matthew 6:33 (ESV) confirms, “But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.” It is further confirmed in Ephesians 2:10 (ESV), “For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them.”

However, if you don’t know your purpose in this life, pray and ask God to reveal it to you. Be patient and wait on His answer. When He gives you that answer, be ready to get to work for Him, not man. Don’t sit on the answer and neglect to get to work fulfilling the purpose that God has for you.

There is so much work that needs to be done. However, what God has for me to do is not going to line up with what He wants you to do. For instance, I knew that God wanted me to minster to His people for a long time before I bowed down and accepted His will. God had to show me that I would minister to His people because I “ran” from it, and the more I “ran,” the more I suffered. I wanted to do what it was that I felt I should be doing. That is not God’s way. Jude 1:6 (ESV) attests, “And the angels who did not stay within their own position of authority, but left their proper dwelling, he has kept in eternal chains under gloomy darkness until the judgment of the great day.” We are expected to bring others to Christ; therefore, disobedience to the Lord’s will brings adverse consequences. Trust me: I know!

Throughout my ministry to the Lord, I have preached, taught Sunday school, Bible study, missionary classes, written and directed plays, played the piano and the organ for church services, and presented workshops on various topics. That still was not all that God had for me to do. Approximately four years ago, He directed me to write sermonettes to witness to others all over the world about His love and goodness to inspire, motivate, and encourage them. I get joy each week that I write these sermonettes because not only am I fulfilling God’s purpose for my life, but I am also helping someone, somewhere. Therefore, I live each day to make a difference in this world, not as a show for man, but as a service for the Lord.

I will conclude this week’s message with this illustration, “Your Good Deeds Could Change the World,” from “Thought Catalog.” Making a difference in this world can be the simplest of things that you may never expect, but do it, if that is what God said to do.

“Every Sunday morning, I take a light jog around a park near my home. There’s a lake located in one corner of the park. Each time I jog by this lake, I see the same elderly woman sitting at the water’s edge with a small metal cage sitting beside her. This past Sunday my curiosity got the best of me, so I stopped jogging and walked over to her. As I got closer, I realized that the metal cage was in fact a small trap. There were three turtles, unharmed, slowly walking around the base of the trap. She had a fourth turtle in her lap that she was carefully scrubbing with a spongy brush.

“‘Hello,’ I said. ‘I see you here every Sunday morning. If you don’t mind my nosiness, I’d love to know what you’re doing with these turtles.’

“She smiled. ‘I’m cleaning off their shells,” she replied. ‘Anything on a turtle’s shell, like algae or scum, reduces the turtle’s ability to absorb heat and impedes its ability to swim. It can also corrode and weaken the shell over time.’

“‘Wow! That’s really nice of you!’ I exclaimed.

“She went on: ‘I spend a couple of hours each Sunday morning, relaxing by this lake and helping these little guys out. It’s my own strange way of making a difference.’

“‘But don’t most freshwater turtles live their whole lives with algae and scum hanging from their shells?’ I asked.

“‘Yep, sadly, they do,’ she replied.

“I scratched my head. ‘Well then, don’t you think your time could be better spent? I mean, I think your efforts are kind and all, but there are fresh water turtles living in lakes all around the world. And 99% of these turtles don’t have kind people like you to help them clean off their shells. So, no offense … but how exactly are your localized efforts here truly making a difference?’

“The woman giggled aloud. She then looked down at the turtle in her lap, scrubbed off the last piece of algae from its shell, and said, ‘Sweetie, if this little guy could talk, he’d tell you I just made all the difference in the world.’”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)