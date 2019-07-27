Letters to the Editor | Opinion

July 24, 2019

Charges unfounded

Dear Editor:

First and foremost, I would like to thank our community, especially the parents, of Academy Road Preschool and Child Care for their continuous support.

From a professional standpoint, I wanted to wait until DSS completed a thorough investigation of the allegations at hand to provide the public with accurate information, as well as ensuring the well-being of the 5-year-old and the 6-year old involved. DSS has since concluded their investigation and have determined these allegations to be false in nature. The fabricated allegations brought forth by the mother of the student resulted in an unfounded judgement by DSS.

I have always assured parents and prospective parents that all staff members, including myself will treat their children as if they were our own. It is, and has been, the sole duty of our staff to ensure the well-being of all attending children and they would never place them in an environment that is unsafe.

Every hired individual signs a strict supervision policy to ensure they knowingly understand what is required of them. This policy includes that the children remain in full view of staff members at all times: inside and outside of the classroom. Staff members are to handle all incidents of concern with urgency and care, as was done in this situation. Immediate action was taken when we were made aware of the alleged situation.

I will not revisit the details of these false allegations, nor will I mention names. As always, I will conduct myself in a professional manner and I would like to thank everyone who has stood by us during this time.

Tammy Barr

Director

Academy Road Preschool

The shaming of the

Betsy Ross Flag

Dear Editor:

Mark Parker, chairman, president and CEO of Nike, is either a coward or a fool. He is a coward for not standing up to that overpaid crybaby Kapernik or a fool for not checking out the facts behind the complaint by Kapernik.

I spent an hour checking various sources and found only a few pieces of information about the Betsy Ross Flag being used by extremist groups. “In 2016 students waved the Betsy Ross flag and a Trump banner at a high school football game. The school superintendent apologized and the local NAACP Chapter released a statement saying the flag was associated with racial supremacy groups.”

Mark Pitcavage, senior research fellow with the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism said, The Betsy Ross flag was used by many groups and some of them were extremists. Pitcavage added, “The association is weak compared to other symbols. Most extremist groups would not know what the Betsy Ross flag was if you ask them about it.”

He said, “The ADL Center on Extremism has a database of more than 150 hate symbols. The Betsy Ross flag is not among them, and I have not thought once about adding the Betsy Ross flag to it.” That is what the Anti-Defamation League and NAACP have to say about the Betsy Ross Flag.

What started with the Confederate flag has progressed to the “Don’t Tread on Me” flag and now the Betsy Ross flag. The action taken by Nike is totally wrong and uncalled for.

This Betsy Ross flag is the original version of our current flag. The only difference has been the addition of stars to equal the new states that were added. If that Betsy Ross flag is allowed to be shamed, you are also shaming our current flag.

Shame is nothing new to Kapernik since he took a knee to disrespect the National Anthem and our flag. It is pathetic to see a spoiled millionaire complain about a flag that represents the freedom of speech he has used so often. He thinks it is easy for him to pick on a flag because it has no voice, but once again he is wrong. My voice and millions of others will be heard.

Noel Ison

Walterboro