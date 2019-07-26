Leonard Kitchings | Obituary
by The Press and Standard | July 26, 2019 10:36 am
Leonard Kitchings
WALTERBORO – Mr. Leonard Wallace Kitchings, 85, entered into rest Wednesday morning, July 24, 2019.
Born November 6, 1933, in Barnwell County, he was a son of the late Leslie Ernest Kitchings and the late Leona King Kitchings.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon, July 27, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Reverend Riv Temple officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Glendale Memorial Cemetery, 2210 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro.
The family will receive friends during a time of visitation prior to the funeral ceremony beginning at 12:30pm that afternoon at the funeral home.
