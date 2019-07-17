Lane Lee honored as All-Lowcountry Baseball, First Team

Last Updated: July 17, 2019 at 10:33 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton County High School recent graduate Lane Lee was recognized as 2019 Post and Courier All-Lowcountry, First Team Baseball Player and was recognized by the Charleston RiverDogs prior to the July 9 game against the Rome Braves at Joseph P. Riley Stadium.

Cougar Baseball standouts Henry Gibson and Chase Hadwin received Honorable Mentions along with Whitley Weathers for Cougar Softball.

During the ceremony, Dave Echols, Charleston RiverDogs president, welcomed the high school students and stated that the tradition of honoring the athletic endeavors of Lowcountry student-athletes has continued for more than a decade. “It is really a celebration of the sports,” said Echols.

Cougar Baseball Head Coach Jermale Paige said, “Lane was a ballplayer who truly persevered during his career at CCHS. He made sacrifices that an average teenager wouldn’t have made. Because of these sacrifices, it has made him one of the most prominent baseball players to ever come through this program. He is only the second player in CCHS baseball history to make the All-Lowcountry First Team with the first being Michael Thigpen.”

“I feel honored to be recognized as a top baseball player in the Lowcountry. It showed me all the hard work I’ve put in was worth it,” Lee said.