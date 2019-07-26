Junius Bagnal, Jr. | Obituary

Junius Scott Bagnal, Jr.

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

EDISTO – Junius Scott Bagnal, Jr., 87, husband of Lynn Benton Bagnal, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Veterans Victory House in Walterboro.

Born June 8th, 1932 in Manning, he was the son of the late J. S. Bagnal and Thena Mims Bagnal. He attended Presbyterian College and graduated from the University of SC with a B.S. degree in Business Administration. A pilot, he retired as a captain in the US Air Force.

He was a farmer and active in the Air Force Reserve before moving his family to Walterboro, where he became co-owner of Colleton Feed and Seed and retired as Director of the Lowcountry Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse.

He loved living at Edisto Beach in retirement, where he pursued his hobbies of fishing, gardening and maintaining the family farm in Pinewod and cultivating lasting friendships with everyone that he met. He was also an active member of his church, Edisto Lions Club, The Nature Conservancy, Lowcountry Open Land Trust, and the Edisto Yacht Club.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn Benton Bagnal of Edisto Beach, children Victoria Bagnal Bailey (Ron) of Edisto Island and Junius Scott Bagnal, III (Lea) of Greenville; sister, Elizabeth Bagnal Hawkins of Atlanta, Ga., and five grandchildren, Steven Oliver, Ben Oliver, Hallie Hinen (Shaun), Julia Bagnal and Nolan Bagnal.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Sunday, July 21st, at the Presbyerian Church on Edisto Island with the Rev. Ashley Sanders, officiating. Burial will be in the churchyard followed by a reception at the church Manse.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Presbyterian Church on Edisto Island’s Building Fund, P. O. Box 86, Edisto Island, SC 29438.

