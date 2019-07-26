Joseph Ackerman | Obituary

Joseph Ackerman

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

COTTAGEVILLE – Mr. Joseph Benjamin “Joe Ben” Ackerman, husband of the late Bettye Linder Ackerman, passed away Tuesday morning, July 23, 2019 at Trident Medical Center in Charleston after a brief illness. He had just turned 97 on Sunday.

Mr. Ackerman was born in Cottageville July 21, 1922 a son of the late Martin Luther Ackerman and Essie Smith Ackerman. He started working at the Charleston Navy Shipyard when he was 17 years old, and continued until his country called on him to serve during WWII. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps, and was trained as a gunner on B17 bombers. After the war he returned home, resumed his employment, and eventually retired after 39 years of service. Mr. Ackerman was a lifelong citizen of Cottageville, and dearly loved his town. He was instrumental in the formation of the Cottageville Fire Department, served on town council, was town treasurer, and was a member of the Round Masonic Lodge. He was the oldest member of the Cottageville United Methodist Church, and had also attended Living Word. Mr. Ackerman was known for his wonderful sense of humor and his generosity to both friends and strangers. He was devoted to his family, and at the time of her death, had been married to his late wife for 56 years.

He is survived by his daughters: Nina A. Williams of Cottageville, Janet A. “Jan” Godwin (Greg) of Walterboro, and Alta A. Jordan (Michael) of Lexington. There are two grandchildren, Stacey Minton (Neil) and Danielle Williams, as well as two great-grandchildren Riley and Lola Grace Minton. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Donald Joseph “Joe” Williams, and by his six siblings: M.L. Ackerman, Alta A. Mikel, Vera A. Brantley, Mary A. Adams, Eleanor A. Boozer, and Adele A. Rosebrock.

Funeral services will be held Friday morning, July 26, 2019 at 10:00 in the chapel of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, with burial following in the Cottageville Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cottageville United Methodist Church, the Faith Church in Walterboro, or to the Cottageville Cemetery. Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro is in charge of arrangements.