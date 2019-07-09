Jody Butler | Obituary

WALTERBORO: Mr. Joe Benjamin Butler Jr., known to everyone as “Jody,” 44, of Walterboro, passed away Sunday July 7, 2019 at his residence.

Jody was born March 10, 1975 in Walterboro and was a son of Joe Benjamin Butler Sr. and Ruth Rizer. He was a service technician for Butler LP Gas Inc. Jody loved wood-working, NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt Jr., and the movie “Tombstone.” He also loved his Chevy truck and most of all loved working alongside his dad.

Surviving are: his father, Joe Ben Butler Sr. of Walterboro; mother, Ruth Rizer (Johnny Nettles) of Walterboro; brother, Allen Butler (Suzanne) of Walterboro; nieces and nephews, Morgan Bennett, Allen “Little A” Butler, Anna Butler, Tucker Stanley and Bailee Stanley; and caregiver, Connie Hiers of Walterboro. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Helen and Gerald Butler and Ottie Lee and G.G. Rizer; and his sister, Allison Nettles Stanley.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice and especially his nurse, Heather Herndon Delong.

Graveside funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning July 9, 2019 at Glendale Memorial Cemetery, 2210 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro.

Arrangements By: The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro; 843.538.5408.

