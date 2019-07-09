James Clyde Baker Jr. | Obituary

WALTERBORO: Mr. James Clyde Baker Jr., affectionately known as “Jay” and “Jim”, passed away Friday July 5, 2019 at the Veterans Victory House in Walterboro. He was 88.

Mr. Baker was born in Williamsburg County on April 6, 1931, a son of the late J. Clyde Baker and Valeria Hutto Baker. He was a Korean War veteran of the United States Air Force, and served for three years in Japan, where he attained the rank of staff sergeant before returning to the U.S. to complete his enlistment. He graduated from Clemson University in 1959 with a B.S. degree in agricultural economics. He was a retired store manager for Walterboro FCX and was also a retired employee of Gold Kist in Walterboro and Orangeburg. After his retirement, Mr. Baker was employed with Colleton and Dorchester FSA. He attended Providence United Methodist church in Round O for many years and was currently a member of Hebron United Methodist Church in Cades.

He was married to Marcella Leal Baker, and he is also survived by his children: Cynthia Hoats vonLehe of Columbia, Timothy J. Baker (Cyndi) of North Carolina, Renee’ Baker Hickman (Dr. Cary Hickman) of Charleston, Sergeant Major (Ret.) USMC Reginald C. Baker (Cathy) of Beaufort, Valeria Baker Mabry (Timothy) of Walterboro, and James C. Baker III (Heather) of Greenville. He has four siblings: Calvin Baker, Mary Grace Wilson, Elaine Owens, and Robert Baker (Cheryl). There are 21 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Thursday afternoon July 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Hebron United Methodist Church, 2273 Hebron Road, Cades. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 in the church sanctuary. The family also received friends Wednesday July 10, 2019 at Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro from 6-8 p.m.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the Hebron United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 2273 Hebron Road, Cades, S.C. 29518. Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home of Walterboro is in charge of arrangements.