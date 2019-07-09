Jackie Edward Durham | Obituary

SMOAKS: Mr. Jackie Edward Durham, 72, of Smoaks, passed away Friday July 5, 2019 at his residence.

Born July 7, 1946 in Oconee County, he was a son of the late Edward Grady Durham and Grace Lowery Durham. He was a retired welder from the Charleston Naval Shipyard. After his retirement, he became a well-known horse farrier in the area. He served his country in the South Carolina Army National Guard. He loved his horses and raising his Tennessee Walkers. Most of all, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved his family.

Surviving are: his wife, Sharon Bailey Durham of Smoaks; children, Edward Bailey Durham and his wife Miranda of Walterboro and Charleen Grace Adams and her husband Levi of Walterboro; grandchildren, Alana Robertson, Jessica Elizabeth Adams, Preston Zachary “Bud” Durham, Nyeshia Maryann Adams, Lela Iona Adams, Caleb Jackson Durham and Rowan Bailey Durham; mother-in-law, Charleen Bailey of Smoaks; sister, Patsy Dietz of Kinards; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jessica Elizabeth Durham; and a brother, Larry Durham.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements By: The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro; 843.538.5408.

