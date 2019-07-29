It’s squash time! What to do with all those squash
by The Press and Standard | July 29, 2019
Summer Squash Stir-Fry
Ingredients
1 tablespoon olive oil (or other vegetable oil)
1 small onion, chopped
2 cups summer squash (washed and cut into chunks)
1 cup carrots, thinly sliced
Seasonings, to taste (optional)
Directions
- In a skillet (the larger the better), heat oil on medium-high heat.
- Add onion and stir fry until onion is clear and begins to brown.
- Add carrots and stir until carrots are tender and crisp. Add squash and cook for about 2 minutes. Lower heat.
- Add seasonings of choice. Cook for 2 more minutes. Serve as a side dish.
Notes: Suggested seasonings (if using): garlic powder, pepper, cumin, thyme, basil, or oregano. Fresh basil is wonderful with this.
Summer Squash Medley
Ingredients
1 tablespoon
olive oil (or canola oil)
1 ½ yellow summer squash, small and sliced (can use 1-2 squash)
1 ½ zucchini, small and sliced (can use 1-2 zucchini)
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
salt and pepper (to taste, optional)
1 can diced Italian tomatoes (14.5 ounces)
2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese (grated)
Directions
- In large skillet, heat oil.
2. To heated oil, add squash and onion. Cook on medium heat until tender, about 10 minutes, stirring often.
3. Add tomatoes and simmer 5 minutes.
4. Season with garlic powder to taste. Add salt and pepper (optional), if desired.
5. Serve warm, topped with Parmesan cheese.
Crunchy Vegetable Wraps
Ingredients
4 tablespoons cream cheese, low-fat (whipped)
2 flour tortillas
½ teaspoon ranch seasoning mix
¼ cup broccoli (washed and chopped)
¼ cup carrot (peeled and grated)
¼ cup zucchini (washed and cut into small strips)
¼ cup summer squash (yellow, washed and cut into small strips)
½ tomato (diced)
2 tablespoons green bell pepper (seeded and diced)
2 tablespoons chives (chopped fine)
Directions
In a small bowl, stir ranch seasoning into cream cheese, chill.
Wash and chop vegetables.
Steam broccoli in microwave for 1 minute with 1 tablespoon of water.
Spread cream cheese onto flour tortilla, staying one inch from edge. Sprinkle vegetables over cream cheese. Roll tortilla tightly.
Chill for 1-2 hours before serving (the wrap will hold its shape better). With a sharp knife slice into circles and serve.
Notes: Be creative. Try different vegetables, herbs and spices. Examples- green beans, lettuce, radishes, corn; dill, oregano, basil, mint, curry or chili powder. You can substitute pre-made flavored cream cheeses- chive, herb or vegetable. Try a sweet cream cheese and add fruit to your wrap for a different twist. This wrap is great with soup or salad or served as a cool summer appetizer!
Summer Squash, Italian Style
Ingredients
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 summer squash (large, thinly sliced)
1 tablespoon water
salt and pepper (optional, to taste)
1 teaspoon sweet basil, fresh
6 tablespoons Parmesan cheese or Romano cheese (grated)
Directions
- Using a large, ovenproof frying pan, heat 1 Tablespoon of oil to medium high.
- Arrange squash in pan, add water and season lightly with salt, pepper and basil.
- Cover and cook over medium heat for 5 minutes, or until tender crisp.
- Sprinkle with cheese and drizzle with remaining oil. Place under a preheated broiler and broil until cheese melts and browns slightly.
Tip: Add cut up fresh tomatoes, green peppers, green beans, eggplant, onions, or other vegetables in season.
