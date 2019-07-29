It’s squash time! What to do with all those squash

Summer Squash Stir-Fry

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil (or other vegetable oil)

1 small onion, chopped

2 cups summer squash (washed and cut into chunks)

1 cup carrots, thinly sliced

Seasonings, to taste (optional)

Directions

In a skillet (the larger the better), heat oil on medium-high heat. Add onion and stir fry until onion is clear and begins to brown. Add carrots and stir until carrots are tender and crisp. Add squash and cook for about 2 minutes. Lower heat. Add seasonings of choice. Cook for 2 more minutes. Serve as a side dish.

Notes : Suggested seasonings (if using): garlic powder, pepper, cumin, thyme, basil, or oregano. Fresh basil is wonderful with this.

Summer Squash Medley

Ingredients

1 tablespoon

olive oil (or canola oil)

1 ½ yellow summer squash, small and sliced (can use 1-2 squash)

1 ½ zucchini, small and sliced (can use 1-2 zucchini)

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

salt and pepper (to taste, optional)

1 can diced Italian tomatoes (14.5 ounces)

2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese (grated)

Directions

In large skillet, heat oil.

2. To heated oil, add squash and onion. Cook on medium heat until tender, about 10 minutes, stirring often.

3. Add tomatoes and simmer 5 minutes.

4. Season with garlic powder to taste. Add salt and pepper (optional), if desired.

5. Serve warm, topped with Parmesan cheese.

Crunchy Vegetable Wraps

Ingredients

4 tablespoons cream cheese, low-fat (whipped)

2 flour tortillas

½ teaspoon ranch seasoning mix

¼ cup broccoli (washed and chopped)

¼ cup carrot (peeled and grated)

¼ cup zucchini (washed and cut into small strips)

¼ cup summer squash (yellow, washed and cut into small strips)

½ tomato (diced)

2 tablespoons green bell pepper (seeded and diced)

2 tablespoons chives (chopped fine)

Directions

In a small bowl, stir ranch seasoning into cream cheese, chill.

Wash and chop vegetables.

Steam broccoli in microwave for 1 minute with 1 tablespoon of water.

Spread cream cheese onto flour tortilla, staying one inch from edge. Sprinkle vegetables over cream cheese. Roll tortilla tightly.

Chill for 1-2 hours before serving (the wrap will hold its shape better). With a sharp knife slice into circles and serve.

Notes : Be creative. Try different vegetables, herbs and spices. Examples- green beans, lettuce, radishes, corn; dill, oregano, basil, mint, curry or chili powder. You can substitute pre-made flavored cream cheeses- chive, herb or vegetable. Try a sweet cream cheese and add fruit to your wrap for a different twist. This wrap is great with soup or salad or served as a cool summer appetizer!

Summer Squash, Italian Style

Ingredients

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 summer squash (large, thinly sliced)

1 tablespoon water

salt and pepper (optional, to taste)

1 teaspoon sweet basil, fresh

6 tablespoons Parmesan cheese or Romano cheese (grated)

Directions

Using a large, ovenproof frying pan, heat 1 Tablespoon of oil to medium high. Arrange squash in pan, add water and season lightly with salt, pepper and basil. Cover and cook over medium heat for 5 minutes, or until tender crisp. Sprinkle with cheese and drizzle with remaining oil. Place under a preheated broiler and broil until cheese melts and browns slightly.