Improving self esteem
by The Press and Standard | July 19, 2019 5:00 pm
Last Updated: July 17, 2019 at 11:26 am
Shiela Keaise, children’s librarian at the Colleton County Memorial Library, visited the BZS Community Center in Ruffin on Saturday to give area youngsters a booster class on self-esteem.
Each of those attending got a complimentary book “Hannah and Dexter: The First Meeting” and a special gift from Sirena Memminger, coordinator of the event. The one-and-a-half-hour session included making self-esteem cards, memory cards, the Emotion Game and Readers Theatre. Participants were given refreshments following the workshop.
