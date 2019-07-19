Improving self esteem

Shiela Keaise, children’s librarian at the Colleton County Memorial Library, visited the BZS Community Center in Ruffin on Saturday to give area youngsters a booster class on self-esteem.

Each of those attending got a complimentary book “Hannah and Dexter: The First Meeting” and a special gift from Sirena Memminger, coordinator of the event. The one-and-a-half-hour session included making self-esteem cards, memory cards, the Emotion Game and Readers Theatre. Participants were given refreshments following the workshop.