Hunley to be featured on National Geographic documentary

Drain the Oceans is an ongoing series on National Geographic Television and their upcoming episode will explore the unfolding history of the Hunley. The show’s production team was recently onsite at Clemson University’s Warren Lasch Conservation Center in North Charleston interviewing experts about the latest discoveries emerging from their research on the 19th-century submarine.

The Hunley made history in 1864 when it became the world’s first successful combat submarine. Shortly after accomplishing that feat, the Hunley and her eight-man crew mysteriously vanished. Lost at sea for over a century, she was found in 1995 by an expedition funded by New York Times best-selling author Clive Cussler. After years of developing an in-depth recovery plan, the Hunley was raised in 2000 with the crew’s remains and personal belongings still inside. Since then, a team of international scientists have been working to excavate and conserve the Hunley and use the evidence they have collected along the way to discover her true history.

The documentary will debut on July 22nd and will rerun regularly. Please check your local listings for when you can watch this exciting program.