Hooker presented grant

Last Updated: July 3, 2019 at 9:43 am

Zeta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International held its annual summer picnic at the home of Nancy Carter in Hendersonville.

Lydia Culler, grant-in-aid chairman, presented Stephanie Hooker with a $750 grant to Anderson University. Stephanie, a recent graduate of Colleton County High School and daughter of Matt and Caroline Hooker, will pursue a degree in education.

Delta Kappa Gamma is a society of key women educators in the U.S. and 16 foreign countries. The society supports young people entering the teaching profession and teachers pursuing advanced degrees or recertification.

The local chapter has 43 active and retired teacher members. Retired educator Beverly Pournelle serves as president for the 2018-2020 biennium.