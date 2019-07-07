Hide yourself in the love of the cross | Faith

Last Updated: July 3, 2019 at 9:50 am

“The prudent sees danger and hides himself, but the simple go on and suffer for it.”

–Proverbs 22:3

How simple a statement, but how true a reality. How often is an action known to be foolish or even dangerous by the one who commits it, but they carry on nonetheless? How often do those who see the danger that lies ahead, yet steer their lives toward the very thing that may be their undoing? How often do the sons of man gamble not only with their lives and health but — most upsetting — with their eternity? What is more precious a treasure than your life-everlasting?

You may have been reading this column of mine every week since I first began to write it, or today you may be reading it for the first time. Either way, I have a question, a question that will mean nothing less than the difference between life and death: Have you believed in Jesus for your salvation?

You see there is coming a real danger. On the other side of the grave, there exists something more dangerous than you could ever conceive. Something that made the people of Israel tremble in fear at the foot of Sinai, that caused King Josiah to tear his clothes in anguish, and even provoked the prophet Isaiah to cry out “woe is me” (Exodus 20:18; 2 Kings 22:11; Isaiah 6:5).

What is the great threat these men saw which made them react in such a way? It was the righteous judgment of God against sin. Truly, there are many ways that you may go on, as Solomon, the author of Proverbs writes, “to suffer for it.” You may say in your heart that there is no God. (Psalm 14:1) Or you may even claim that there is no reason to fear this judgment for you are a mostly good person and have done no great wrong. (1 John 1:8) But, the Bible, the Word of God to mankind, says we have “all sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” (Romans 3:23) There are many ways and paths of various kinds which lead to this judgement of ****, but there is only one way which leads to forgiveness and everlasting life. (John 14:6)

And His name is Jesus.

The Bible says the Father put His only Son, Jesus, “forward as a propitiation by His blood, to be received by faith.” (Romans 3:25) In other words, the goodness of the Gospel is that, even though we deserve death, Jesus bore the wrath of God for our sin upon the cross. There, for those who believe, their sin debt was paid.

So, by believing in your heart that Jesus died to forgive your sin and save you from the wrath of God to come, you can be made new by this grace and born again.

Only by having faith in Jesus’ work on the cross for you, personally, can this be. Will you gamble with your life? Your eternity? Or, will you be the prudent one, who sees the ultimate danger ahead and hides in the protection of God’s grace?

You now know His name. Do not waste another moment. You never know which will be your last!

Trust in this rock of ages and hide yourself in His love.

(Jeremy Breland of Ruffin is associate pastor of Ruffin Baptist Church. He can be reached at jbreland572@gmail.com.)