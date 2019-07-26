Henry Mills, Jr. | Obituary

Henry Mills, Jr.

Brice Herndon, Funeral Homes and Crematory

ISLANDTON – Mr. Henry Rudolph Mills, Jr., known by all as “Bobo”, age 77, of Islandton, entered into rest Wednesday morning, July 24, 2019, at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Born December 11, 1941, in Colleton County, he was a son of the late Henry Rudolph Mills, Sr. and the late Vernelle Murdaugh Mills. He worked for over thirty years for Westinghouse Corporation in Hampton which transitioned to International Paper where he retired as a treater operator. He was a lifelong member of the family church, Peniel Baptist Church in Islandton and attended faithfully at Spirit of Life Ministries in Varnville. Bobo dearly loved camping and traveling to the couple’s home in Florida. He was a family man and always centered his life around his loving family. He will always be remembered as a gentle man who was a friend to all he knew.

Surviving are: his wife of fifty-six years, Mrs. Manuela Leal Mills; a daughter, Deneene Mills Linder and her husband Mark of Orangeburg; a special daughter, “Blossom” Emily McAlister Lyons and her husband D.J.; three grandchildren, Dr. Amber Linder Brown and her husband Dr. Ryan of Bamberg, Herman Mark “Bubba” Linder, II and his wife Renee’ of Branchville, and Captain Henry Rudolph “Rudy” Mills, IV (US Air Force) and his wife Christian of Dayton, Ohio; eight great grandchildren, Addison, Riley, Paisley, Hunter, Kaelyn, Emberly, Michael, and Bryce, and a nephew, Randy Mills and his wife Rhonda. He was preceded in death by a son, Henry Rudolph Mills, III; two brothers, Roger Lamar Mills, and Randolph Wayne Mills and his wife Virginia; and a nephew, Hallie Joseph Mills.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in his memory to the following, Spirit of Life Ministries, Post Office Box 1305, Varnville, South Carolina 29944; or to, Peniel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 37 Forks Road, Islandton, South Carolina 29929.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 o’clock Sunday morning, July 28, 2019, from Spirit of Life Ministries, 235 Chanel Drive, Varnville. The Reverend David Shaffer officiating. Interment will follow in Peniel Baptist Churchyard, 37 Forks Road, Islandton with The Reverend Gerald Mabry assisting.

The family will receive friends during a time of visitation this Saturday evening from 5 o’clock until 8 o’clock at The Brice Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.