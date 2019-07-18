Heat continues through the weekend with highs in upper 90s
by The Press and Standard | July 18, 2019 1:34 pm
Detailed Forecast
This Afternoon
Mostly sunny, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 107. Southwest wind around 8 mph.
Tonight
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 6 mph.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 110. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 97. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Tuesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 95.
Tuesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Wednesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88.
