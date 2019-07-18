Heat continues through the weekend with highs in upper 90s

Detailed Forecast

This Afternoon Mostly sunny, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 107. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 6 mph.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 110. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 97. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Monday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 95.

Tuesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.