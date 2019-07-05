Health screenings to be available

Last Updated: July 3, 2019 at 10:15 am

Residents living in and around the Walterboro can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. St Anthony’s Catholic Church will host this community event on Friday July 12 at 925 S. Jefferies Blvd in Walterboro.

Screenings can check for:

• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

• HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels

• Diabetes risk

• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis

• Kidney and thyroid function, and more

Screenings are affordable, convenient and accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking. Free parking is also available.

Packages start at $149, but consultants will work with those attending to create a package based on age and risk factors. Also ask about the Wellness Gold Membership Program which allows customers to get all the screenings they need now, but pay $19.95 a month.

For information, all 1-877-237-1287 or visit our website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.