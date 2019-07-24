Grant finishes 3rd in Strong Arm Throwing

Last Updated: July 24, 2019 at 9:21 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Rising freshman at Colleton County High School Jabari Grant recently finished third in the Strong-Arm Throwing Competition during the 2nd annual Major League Baseball Skills Instinct Camp for ages 7-18 held Saturday July 11 in Ridgeland. Hosted by former LA Dodger Garey Ingram, the camp focused on building skills through instruction and competition for all aspects of the game.

Grant was recognized for his performance in throwing from home plate to the outfield.

“We found out about the camp through a friend and classmate of mine,” said Jabari’s mother, Donna Grant. “They had two spots open for sponsorships to the camp for residents of Colleton County and Jabari was able to attend based on his love of the game and athletic endeavors. The camp was fantastic with different drills that worked on all aspects of the game including pitching, hitting, base-running and fielding. They provided lunch for the players and each participant received a camp t-shirt and a certificate and autograph signed by Gary Ingram from when he played with the Atlanta Braves.”

Grant is the son of Donna Grant and Jay Davis.