Golf cart and car collide
by The Press and Standard | July 25, 2019 5:00 pm
Last Updated: July 24, 2019 at 10:31 am
A car and a golf cart collided Thursday afternoon July 18 at the intersection of Railroad and Kimbrell streets, and the golf cart lost — catching fire and burning to its frame.
The car crashed into a wooded area and the golf cart burned in the intersection. However, the car’s driver was not injured, and the golf cart driver, although thrown from the cart, only had minor injuries that were treated at the scene by Fire-Rescue firefighter-paramedics.
The S.C. Highway Patrol investigated the crash.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.