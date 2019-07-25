Golf cart and car collide

Last Updated: July 24, 2019 at 10:31 am

A car and a golf cart collided Thursday afternoon July 18 at the intersection of Railroad and Kimbrell streets, and the golf cart lost — catching fire and burning to its frame.

The car crashed into a wooded area and the golf cart burned in the intersection. However, the car’s driver was not injured, and the golf cart driver, although thrown from the cart, only had minor injuries that were treated at the scene by Fire-Rescue firefighter-paramedics.

The S.C. Highway Patrol investigated the crash.