Gibson named to HSSR All-State for second consecutive year

Last Updated: July 24, 2019 at 9:18 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton County High School Class of 2019 graduate and Cougar Baseball standout Henry Gibson was recently named HSSR All-State for the second consecutive year. Gibson inked a National Letter of Intent to play baseball for Charleston Southern University and will join the NCAA Division I Buccaneers to compete in the Big South Conference.

As a six-year veteran and starting catcher for the Cougar Baseball program, Gibson played a significant role in the Cougar’s recent success. He was named Rookie of the Year (2016), All-Region (2016-18) and All-Lowcountry (2017) for Colleton County, along with many other accolades.

“Henry is truly a generational player,” said Coach Jermale Paige. “It isn’t too often that you will get a ball player like Henry in your program. He is a humble kid, respectful and coachable. Honestly, what more could you ask for in a player? Deservedly, he was selected for the HSSR All-State team for the second consecutive year. It is great to see other associations around the state recognize the talent that this young man exemplified through his career at Colleton County High School. I look forward to seeing his success in his collegiate and potentially professional career.”