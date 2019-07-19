Get help with heirs’ property on Wednesday July 24

Last Updated: July 17, 2019 at 11:14 am

Those who need help with heirs’ property or want to learn about managing their land for timber to provide increased income for their family, the Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation is providing a free educational seminar in Round O.

The free education seminar will be held on Wednesday July 24 from 6-8 p.m. at Mt. Zion AME Church, 3284 Coolers Dairy Rd., Round O.

All are welcome to attend. Learn about wills, probating estates, the rights and risks of owning heirs’ property, and how to manage forestland. A center attorney and forester will lead the seminar.

With development pressures increasing across the state, and taxes going up, families run a high risk of losing their heirs’ property. Families need to know how to protect their land and have it work for them.

Special thanks to the Rev. Charles Miles for sponsoring this important educational event.

Please call the center with any questions at: (843) 745-7055.

What is heirs’ property?

In South Carolina, heirs’ property is mostly rural land owned by African-American families following emancipation. Much of this land was passed down through the generations without a will, so it is owned “in common” by multiple family members. Land owned in this way is easily lost through forced sales in the courts.

Don’t wait for that to happen. Get help with your heirs’ property today! For more, go to: www.heirsproperty.org and take a look at our video at: http://mrbf.org/storybank/value-land

About the center

The Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation has been protecting heirs’ property through legal education and direct legal services since 2005. In 2013, the center began promoting the sustainable use of land through forestry education and services to provide increased economic benefit to low-wealth family land owners. The center provides legal services and forestry services in Allendale, Bamberg, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Clarendon, Colleton, Dorchester, Hampton, Georgetown, Jasper, Orangeburg, Sumter and Williamsburg counties.

To date, the center has provided 2,185 persons with free, one-hour “Advice and Counsel” (A&C) with 523 clients receiving direct legal services to clear title. A total of 875 simple wills have been drafted at free, community wills clinics; more than 451 families (who collectively own in excess of 30,000 acres) have benefited from various levels of education and expert resources to develop and implement sustainable forestry management plans; and 226 titles have been cleared on family land with a total tax-assessed value of $13.6 million.

For more on the center, go to: www.heirsproperty.org.