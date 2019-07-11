Get a new best friend this weekend

Last Updated: July 10, 2019 at 10:20 am

Pick Me, SC! has a goal to adopt 1,500 pets in one weekend on July 12-14.

By CINDY CROSBY

Looking to meet your new best friend?

The Colleton County Animal Shelter will join paws with FoCCAS this upcoming weekend in support of the statewide event, “Pick Me, SC!” with a goal to see 1,500 pets adopted in one weekend. More than 60 shelters, rescues and Petco stores across South Carolina will offer deals on pet adoption across three days on July 12-14.

According to Shelley Thomas, adoption and rescue coordinator, the goal for the Colleton County Animal Shelter is for 75 pets to be adopted over the weekend. The adoption event will take place in the centrally located air-conditioned building across from McDonald’s (old video store) at 726 North Jefferies from 12 noon until 4 p.m. each of the three days.

The cost to adopt will be half price — $35 for cats and $45 for dogs.

“We have lots of kittens and many adult dogs,” said Thomas. “All are fully vetted — meaning they are spayed or neutered, appropriate vaccines, vaccinations, and microchipped.”