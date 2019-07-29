George Haws | Obituary

George Haws

James A. Dyal Funeral Home, Summerville

Mr. George H. Haws of Walterboro, passed away peacefully Friday July 26, 2019 at Trident Medical Center in Charleston.

Mr. Haws was born in Boone County, West Virginia to George A. and Louise Farley Haws on April 6, 1925.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nellie Green Haws and their children; Kenneth Wayne Haws, Patricia Louise Kallas, Diana McHugh and George H. Haws, Jr. Surviving children of this union are Carrie Mruk (John), Bobby Haws, (Dawn), Charles Haws (Pamela), Gary Haws (Karen), Larry Haws (Leslie), Christine Haws Rich, Deborah Zajdler (Jack), and Linda Beno (Anthony) as well as 20 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild.

Mr. Haws was also preceded in death by the following siblings: Martha Whittington, Charlotte Sanders, Francis Miller, Juanita Wagonor, Walter Haws, John H. Haws, Leroy Haws and Thomas Haws.

Mr. Haws is survived by his wife of the last 23 years, Dorothy Campbell Haws of Walterboro, South Carolina, step-children, Rebecca Owsley (Jim), Tommy James (Julie), five step-grandchildren and two step-great grandchildren.

He was a WWII veteran where he served on LST #312 and LST# 335 and was in action from North Africa to Normandy. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of the Order of the Eastern Star. He was a proud member of the Omar Shrine Center and held the Metal of Honor Fez. He belonged to the Scottish Rite and York Rite Masons as well as the Coastal Shrine Club of Walterboro.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 4 o’clock at Mrs. Dorothy’s home, 62 Shady Oaks Lane, Walterboro, SC 29488. Burial Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Pont Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

