Free school clothes and supplies to be given away at Aimwell Church

Last Updated: July 9, 2019 at 4:31 pm

FREE SCHOOL CLOTHES AND SUPPLIES will be given away for all students from 3K-8th grade on Saturday July 27 from 10 a.m.-noon at Aimwell Presbyterian Church, 8925 Charleston Hwy., at Neyles Crossroads. Each child will receive two sets of school clothes as well as grade-related school supplies. Children must be present and accompanied by an adult with a photo ID. The event is sponsored by Hands of Christ. For information contact Leslie Holmes, aimwellclerk@gmail.com or 843-562-6039.