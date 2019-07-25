Four-vehicle crash closes I-95

Last Updated: July 24, 2019 at 10:34 am

A July 21 crash on I-95 damaged four vehicles and injured three occupants. Emergency calls sent Colleton County Fire-Rescue personnel to the northbound lanes near the 42-mile marker shortly before 9 p.m.

A witness advised that a dark-colored vehicle stalled in the travel lanes and was struck by several other vehicles, causing heavy damage to three cars. Vehicles were off the roadway on both shoulders and debris littered the highway, bringing northbound traffic to a halt. The first ambulance team at the scene requested a medical helicopter and one additional ambulance. An adult male received critical multiple traumatic injuries and two other persons received minor injuries.

Firefighter-paramedics worked on the critically injured man to stabilize his injuries and the C.A.R.E. Flight medical helicopter flew the man the Trauma Center at MUSC in Charleston. An ambulance transported two other patients to Colleton Medical Center.

Northbound traffic was stopped for over an hour until the vehicles could be removed and the interstate was reopened. The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the crash.