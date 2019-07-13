Former nurse speaks to PEP Club

Last Updated: July 10, 2019 at 10:13 am

Diane Langdale spoke at the recent meeting of the PEP (People Enjoying People) Club at the Rec Center.

A retired registered nurse, Langdale worked at Colleton Medical Center for many years in the intensive care unit. She discussed how to detect an oncoming heart attack, stroke, diabetes and other ailments. She also gave tips on how to live a healthy, safe life.

“She was a wealth of information and covered all bases,” said President Norma Weeks. “The club members enjoyed her program and learned something from it. As icing on the cake, Diane brought a table covered with free goodies from pill boxes to Bibles — and gift bags to tote it all off in.”

The club is for anyone over 50. Meetings are the last Tuesday of the month at the Rec Center at noon. Lunch is served, a program presented, free door prizes given and bingo played.

The first visit is free. Those who decide to join pay $5 in annual dues.

For information, call Norma Weeks, 843-538-8950.