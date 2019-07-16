Floyd Eugene Hay | Obituary

Last Updated: July 16, 2019 at 8:53 am

COTTAGEVILLE: Mr. Floyd Eugene Hay, known by all as “Jimmy”, age 67, entered into rest Tuesday afternoon July 9, 2019, at his home in Cottageville while under the care of Amedysis Hospice.

Born December 30, 1952, in Hampton, he was a son of the late Otto Eugene Hay and the late Evelyn Brown Hay. He served in the Coast Guard Reserves and was a welder. Jimmy dearly loved his family and enjoyed surrounding himself with those he loved.

Surviving are: his wife of 19 years, Mrs. Reine Martineau Hay; eight children, Kenneth Hay of Cottageville, Keith Hay of Walterboro, Cristie Hay of Orangeburg, Keri Page of Walterboro, Craig Martineau of Jacksonville, Fla., Kevin Hay of Cottageville, and Angie Hay of Orangeburg; a brother, Larry Hay; a sister, Sharon Johnson; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and his father-in-law, Frank Kinard.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in his memory to: Colleton County Relay For Life, 5900 Core Rd., Suite 504, North Charleston, South Carolina 29406.

The family received friends during a time of visitation on Friday July 12, 2019, from 5-7 o’clock at The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro; 843.538.5408. Visit our online registry at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.