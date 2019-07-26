FFA attends camps

The Colleton FFA (Future Farmers of America) has had a busy summer since school ended. On June 11-14, six students attended the 92nd annual S.C. FFA Convention at Clemson University.

Students attending included Thomas Sumner, Trey Nettles, Donnie Steward, Abigail Lee, Abigail Beach, Dorothy Dessoye.

The Colleton team placed third in state in the Meat Evaluation Career Development Event. In the competition, the students had to identify wholesale and retail meat cuts, evaluate retail meat cuts, determine quality and yield grades, and complete a written exam. This was the first time any of these students have competed on this contest.

Taking home awards were Abigail Beach, who placed second in the state; Trey Nettles, 9th in state; and Dorothy Dessoye, 5th in the state.

The students also worked with other FFA members from across the state to package over 34,500 meals for Meals of Hope. All the meals packaged will help individuals in S.C.

Colleton County FFA received a Superior Chapter Award and 100%+ Membership Award. Members Olivia Langdale and Christina Knapp received their State FFA degree. The two were unable to attend, but they were recognized.

Leadership camp

Colleton FFA members attended summer camp at the S.C. FFA Leadership Center in North Myrtle Beach on June 17-21.

The eight students attending included Donnie Steward, Abigail Lee, Abigail Beach, Dorothy Dessoye, Miranda Avery, Carol Gardner, Kayce Bell and Blair Brown.

Camp activities included team building through constructing a cardboard horse, kayaking, high ropes course, low ropes team building, paintball and relay games.

Donnie Steward was named Blue Team MVP, and Abigail Lee won the Blue Team Spirit Award. The Colleton County FFA Chapter was part of the winning team in the Color Wars Challenge during the relay games.