‘Feuding’ at the library
by The Press and Standard | July 11, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: July 10, 2019 at 10:23 am
Colleton County Children’s Librarian Shiela Keaise got a chance to release her inner Steve Harvey when the Summer Reading Program hosted its own version of the television game show “Family Feud.” Approximately 90 visitors arrived at the children’s library on the morning of July 3 to participate in the game, where teams of two families competed for a prize by accurately offering the most popular answers to a question.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.