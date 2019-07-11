‘Feuding’ at the library

Last Updated: July 10, 2019 at 10:23 am

Colleton County Children’s Librarian Shiela Keaise got a chance to release her inner Steve Harvey when the Summer Reading Program hosted its own version of the television game show “Family Feud.” Approximately 90 visitors arrived at the children’s library on the morning of July 3 to participate in the game, where teams of two families competed for a prize by accurately offering the most popular answers to a question.