Enter now for “Who Wrote Shakespeare” video contest; win $1,000

The deadline for the Shakespeare Oxford Fellowship third annual “Who Wrote Shakespeare?” Video Contest is fast approaching. Entries will be accepted from contestants across the US, and five different countries, including United Kingdom, Canada (excluding Quebec), Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. First place prize money is $1,000. Second place receives $500, and third place receives $250 in prize money. Deadline for submissions is July 31, 2019.

Contestants are encouraged to create a three-minute video promoting discussion of the question “Who Wrote Shakespeare?” in a format that is “entertaining, engaging, and witty,” said contest coordinator Tom Regnier.

“The Video Contest always arouses special interest in the Shakespeare Authorship Question. We get enthusiastic responses from all over the world,” Regnier said.

Did the man, Shakspere of Stratford, England, really write the plays and poems published under the name William Shakespeare? Or is Shakespeare a pseudonym used to conceal the true identity of the author? This question has lingered for centuries, and has intrigued brilliant minds such as Mark Twain, Sigmund Freud, Walt Whitman, Charlie Chaplin, and Sir Derek Jacobi, just to name a few. There is no evidence that the Stratford man ever went to school, wrote a letter, or owned a book. Yet the works of Shakespeare show evidence that the author (whoever he was) was deeply familiar with law, medicine, astronomy, philosophy, mythology, gardening, precious stones, music, Italy, and many other subjects. Considering that the Elizabethan Age was a “golden age of pseudonyms,” could Shakespeare have been the pen name of a reclusive genius who felt the need to hide his identity?

This question has also fascinated members of the Shakespeare Oxford Fellowship, a nonprofit organization forged more than 60 years ago, dedicated to sponsoring research of the Shakespeare Authorship Question, and favoring Edward de Vere, 17th Earl of Oxford, as the most likely candidate for the authorship laurels.

“Though our members predominantly favor Edward de Vere, we are always open to discussion of other candidates in order to get to the truth,” said Regnier.

SOF publishes quarterly newsletters and two annual journals on research and developments of the Shakespeare Authorship Question. The organization also sponsors a $20,000 annual Research Grant Project, regional events dedicated to the SAQ, and an annual conference in a different major US city each year. This year’s conference will be held Oct. 17-20, at the Mark Twain House and Museum in Hartford, CT, where winners of the annual “Who Wrote Shakespeare?” Video Contest will also be announced.

“After our judges select the best 3-minute videos to be finalists, the public gets to pick the top three winners by voting online,” said Regnier.

Finalists and winning video entries from the previous two years, as well as complete rules and details on how to enter the contest are available at the SOF website: https://shakespeareoxfordfellowship.org/sof-video-contest/.