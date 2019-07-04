Enjoy fireworks, but stay safe

Last Updated: July 3, 2019 at 10:11 am

Isn’t the Fourth of July great? In addition to being a celebration of America’s independence as a nation, there’s no school, lots of families have barbecues or cookouts and you can go see a fireworks display at night.

The safest way to enjoy fireworks is at a professional display. Some people light sparklers at home or even set off their own fireworks, but this is dangerous. Some of the people hurt each year aren’t the ones setting off the fireworks, but people who are nearby.

“Many people don’t realize how quickly someone can get injured with fireworks,” said Dr. Heather Hinshelwood, emergency medicine physician with Colleton Medical Center. “Fireworks should never be held while they are lit. Sparklers can be just as dangerous as other fireworks.”

It’s best to stay away from areas where nonprofessionals are setting off fireworks. Fireworks can cause serious eye injuries, including blindness, if the eye tissue gets damaged or torn.

Other common injuries from fireworks include burns to the hands and face, which can leave scars. Someone could even lose one or more fingers if fireworks go off the wrong way.

Fireworks can also start fires, which can hurt even more people.

Fireworks safety tips

If you know someone who plans to set off fireworks at home, here are some safety tips to share:

• Only adults should light fireworks.

• Never use fireworks indoors.

• Be prepared to put out a fire by having a hose or water nearby.

• Light fireworks one at a time.

• Stay away from a firework that has not gone off and never try to relight it.

You should also use caution with similar products, like sparklers. Sparklers may seem less dangerous than fireworks, but they get extremely hot — as hot as 1,800°F (982°C). Sparklers can light clothes on fire and can cause kids to get badly burned. That would take the fun out of a great holiday!