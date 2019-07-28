Don’t worry: The Lord will make a way | Faith

Growing up in the home of my maternal grandmother, the late Mrs. Lela Daniels Gelzer, I often heard her saying and singing, “The Lord will make a way somehow.” Too young to understand what she meant at the time, in my later years in life, I certainly comprehend her claim of faith in this statement.

There have been times in my life that I did not know which way to turn because of various circumstances. I read my Bible and prayed, but I had to learn to ask God to increase my faith, and in time, He did. When we pray, we must do so believing that it is already done; then sit back and wait on the manifestation of our requests. Isaiah 40:31 (ESV) affirms, “But they who wait for the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.” Further, we must understand that we cannot hurry God because He comes in His own time, not ours. According to Galatians 6:9 (ESV), “And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up.”

Have you ever had an eight o’clock exam, it is now midnight, and you aren’t completely prepared? Have you been down to the last few dollars in your checking account, the food is low in the fridge, and you have several other mouths to feed? What about the time when the electric bill has been one day from cutoff, and you have no idea from where you were going to get the money to pay it in time? Then there probably has come a time when your child was in an extracurricular activity out-of-town and needed spending money. You have only five dollars to your name, so what do you do? If you are ever faced with any of these circumstances again, do as the Word says in Proverbs 3:5-6 (ESV), “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.”

Knowing that the Lord will make a way for you is a trust issue. Your praying is in vain if you do not trust what the Lord said He will do. Praying and doubting do not mix. It has to be one or the other. Mark 11:23 (ESV) states, “Truly, I say to you, whoever says to this mountain, ‘Be taken up and thrown into the sea,’ and does not doubt in his heart, but believes that what he says will come to pass, it will be done for him.” Then James 1:6 (ESV) says, “But let him ask in faith, with no doubting, for the one who doubts is like a wave of the sea that is driven and tossed by the wind.”

Now, “God said it, I believe it, and that settles it”! The Lord will make a way out of no way. Just trust, and never doubt, what He says.

Last Friday marked the second-year anniversary of my mother’s going home to glory. My husband and I were on the way out-of-town to the funeral of one of our nephews who was tragically killed in a car accident the Sunday before. Then I received a text with some information that I could hardly bear to hear, just as we were entering the church’s parking lot for the funeral. Lord, how much more … I sat somewhat subdued and praying within, during most of the service, until the eulogist began to speak. “Lord, We Need Your Help” was the topic of his message. In just a few short minutes, he delivered just what I needed to hear. In his closing, he gave a very brief illustration that was most profound and moving, which I have paraphrased below:

One day a husband told his wife that he felt he was not going to be here much longer. Therefore, he wanted her to gather all the bills so that he could pay them in full, so that she would not have to struggle after his leaving. She gave him the bills, and later, he told her that he had paid off all of them. Shortly thereafter, her husband passed away. Then one day, a bill collector from the furniture store showed up at the widow’s house. He told her that her bill was overdue, and he was there to collect. She told him that her husband said he paid the bill in full before he passed away. The bill collector told her that if she could not pay the bill or show him a receipt that it was paid in full, he would have to take her furniture. The widow told him that she did not know where the receipt was. He told her that he would give her until Monday to find the receipt, and if she didn’t have it by then, he would have to take her furniture. Before the bill collector left, she told him that the Lord would make a way.

The widow looked everywhere she could possibly think to look for the receipt the entire weekend, but she could not find it. She prayed and asked the Lord to make a way. Then Monday came, and the bill collector returned. She told him that she could not find the receipt, but she knew that the Lord would make a way somehow. He told her that he had no other choice except to take the furniture. She opened the door, and in flew a butterfly that landed on her cat. The cat forcefully jumped up, trying to catch the butterfly. When the cat jumped up, a framed picture fell off the shelf in that room and broke. The widow picked up what was left of the frame and looked in it. There was the “paid-in-full” receipt for the furniture. She handed the receipt to the bill collector and said, “I told you that the Lord would make a way somehow!”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

