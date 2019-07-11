Deputies visit girl in Ruffin

Last Updated: July 10, 2019 at 10:29 am

Kyra Varn of Ruffin, a young girl who is battling cancer, got a surprise visit from deputies recently.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s office found out about Kyra via Facebook and wanted to do something to make her day. So, deputies got in contact with her grandmother and planned a surprise visit to her house.

Kyra and her cousins gathered round the door as deputies arrived with their patrol lights on, making a grand entrance for Kyra as they pulled into the driveway. Kyra, her grandmother and her younger cousins greeted deputies and were full of smiles and questions about their jobs.

Deputies presented Kyra with a bag full of toys and trinkets from the sheriff’s office staff, including putty (putty and slime are the way to a child’s heart.) Deputies enjoyed going through the bag of goodies with the children, seeing the smiles on their faces as the next surprise was pulled out of the bag.

Deputies let the children have a sneak peek inside their patrol cars to test out the lights and sirens, including talking on the loud speaker — they thought hearing themselves on the speaker was the funniest thing. But then, deputies had to cut their fun short as they got dispatched out for calls for service.