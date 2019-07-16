Deborah Lou Lawrence | Obituary
by The Press and Standard | July 16, 2019 8:49 am
WALTERBORO: Mrs. Deborah Lou Lawrence, 62, of Walterboro, entered into rest Monday morning, July 8, 2019, at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
Born June 15, 1957, in Charleston, she was a daughter of the late Lewis Douglas and the late LaMarlowe Moore. Surviving are: her husband of 42 years, Mr. Daniel A. Lawrence.
A casual drop-in memorial was held at 6 p.m. Saturday July 6, 2019, to celebrate her life at the home of Scott and Jocelyn McMillan at 333 Maple Ridge Rd, Walterboro.
