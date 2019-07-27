Davis speaks to PEP Club
by The Press and Standard | July 27, 2019 5:00 am
Donald Davis of Walterboro presented the program at the June meeting of the PEP (People Enjoying People) Club.
Davis told club members how he and a crew build wheelchair ramps for those who need them. “These ramps are such a blessing to those who may otherwise be housebound,” he said. “If you have a need for a ramp, I and a crew will bring all the materials needed, and in most cases, in a short while, you will have a wheelchair ramp.”
The PEP Club is for seniors over 50. Meetings are the last Tuesday of the month at noon at the Recreation Center.
Lunch is served and a program presented. Free door prizes are given away and bingo is played. The first visit is free, then annual dues are $5.
For information call President Norma Weeks, 843-538-8950.
